Starknet Token STRK Deployed 379 Days Ago with 10 Billion Total Supply
Binance News
2023-12-01 11:12
According to Foresight News, Scopescan monitoring reveals that the Starknet token (STRK) was deployed 379 days ago. The total supply of STRK tokens is 10 billion, and there are currently 429 holders of the cryptocurrency.
