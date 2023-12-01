copy link
Gnosis Safe Wallet Receives 2.07 Million LINK Tokens Worth $30.5 Million
Binance News
2023-12-01 10:42
According to Foresight News, Gnosis Safe wallet 0x098 received 2.07 million LINK tokens, worth approximately $30.5 million, an hour ago. In the past two weeks, the wallet has received a total of 6.66 million LINK tokens, valued at around $86.15 million, with 2.82 million of these tokens being deposited into CEX. The wallet had accumulated LINK tokens at a cost price of $7.5 two months ago, and now has a floating profit of $48.6 million.
