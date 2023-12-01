Waves 1.5 Set for December Release, Waves 2.0 and Units Ecosystem to Launch in Early 2024

According to Foresight News, Waves founder Sasha Ivanov announced on Twitter that Waves 1.5 will be released at the end of December, with Waves 2.0 and the Units ecosystem set to launch in early 2024. Ivanov's tweet revealed the upcoming release of Waves 1.5, which is expected to bring improvements and updates to the existing platform. The announcement also highlighted the planned launch of Waves 2.0 and the Units ecosystem in the beginning of 2024, which will introduce new features and capabilities to the platform. As the Waves platform continues to evolve, users can anticipate further enhancements and developments in the coming years, as the team works towards the release of Waves 2.0 and the Units ecosystem.

