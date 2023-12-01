Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Federal Reserve Encourages Banks to Utilize Discount Window for Financial Stability

Binance News
2023-12-01 10:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the Federal Reserve's top bank watchdog is urging lenders to feel more at ease using the central bank's discount window. Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, promoted the backstop as a crucial instrument for financial stability and monetary policy during a European Central Bank event on Friday. He emphasized that banks should utilize the window during both good and bad times. Barr stated that the ability to access funding at a predictable rate through the discount window should be an essential component of banks' liquidity risk management plans under various scenarios. The issue of where banks seek funding during stressful times has become a topic of discussion in the US following the failure of several midsize lenders earlier this year. A recent government report suggested that Federal Home Loan Banks, another funding source, should direct lenders to the Fed during times of extreme stress. Barr also highlighted the importance of lenders having multiple options for accessing liquidity, with discount window borrowing being a significant part of the mix. He acknowledged that some lenders are worried about negative feedback from regulators if they only borrow from the discount window because the loans are affordable and convenient. To address this concern, Barr said that the Federal Reserve has been emphasizing to banks, supervisors, analysts, rating agencies, other market observers, and the public that using the discount window should not be viewed negatively. He reiterated that banks must be prepared and willing to use the discount window in both good and bad times.
View full text