TokenFi Combines Referral Program and User Incentive System to Accelerate Platform Adoption

According to Foresight News, TokenFi announced that it will combine a referral program with a user incentive system to accelerate platform adoption. Currently, TokenFi has over $14 million in funds for user incentives. The incentive system will be a points-based system, where users can earn points through various platforms and exchange them for TOKEN. Tokens allocated to the user incentive system will be distributed over 48 months, with an average monthly distribution of approximately $290,000. The user incentive system will reward several types of users, including those who create tokens using TokenFi Token Launcher or QuickLaunch Bot (such as ERC-20, ERC-721, ERC-1155); users who raise funds through TokenFi Launchpad; users who use TokenFi AI Contract Auditor; users who establish connections with market makers, exchanges, institutions, and KOLs through TokenFi Connect; users who tokenize RWA tokens using TokenFi RWA tokenization module; institutions that engage with projects through the platform and ultimately complete transactions; and the first 2000 users who contribute to token sales/fundraising activities through TokenFi Launchpad.

