Antpool Surpasses Foundry USA as Top Bitcoin Mining Pool
Binance News
2023-12-01 09:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Antpool, a subsidiary of Bitmain, has surpassed Foundry USA for the first time since January 2022, becoming the Bitcoin mining pool with the highest number of blocks mined per month. Bitcoin network data reveals that Antpool mined 1,219 blocks in November, exceeding Foundry USA's 1,216 blocks.
