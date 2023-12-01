copy link
create picture
more
Anonymous Whistleblower Assists Regulators in Do Kwon Fraud Case
Binance News
2023-12-01 09:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, an anonymous whistleblower from Jump Trading Group is assisting federal regulators in handling a fraud case against Do Kwon, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The lawyer, Do Kwon, is facing allegations of fraudulent activities, and the whistleblower's cooperation could potentially aid in the investigation and resolution of the case.
View full text