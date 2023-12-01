Hong Kong-Listed Company Announces Joint Venture for International Offshore Banking and Digital Finance

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-listed company Kester Holdings has announced that it has signed a non-binding cooperation letter of intent with Rongz International, Zhongsheng Investment LPF, and American Bacosys Inc. The four parties plan to establish a joint venture in the United States and collaborate globally to develop international offshore banking, cross-border payment and settlement, digital finance, and digital asset (virtual asset) businesses. The joint venture aims to combine the expertise and resources of the four companies to expand their presence in the global financial market. By working together, they hope to offer innovative solutions in the areas of offshore banking, cross-border payments, and digital finance, as well as explore new opportunities in the growing digital asset sector.

