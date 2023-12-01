Obol Labs Launches Mainnet Open Beta and Distributed Validator Launchpad

According to Foresight News, Obol Labs, a provider of distributed validator technology, has announced the official launch of the Obol mainnet open beta. The distributed validator Launchpad is now live on the mainnet, allowing anyone to access and create DV clusters on the mainnet. During the testing phase, each DV cluster is limited to one validator. Additionally, the distributed validation client Charon can be accessed on the mainnet, with a limit of one validator. Charon is middleware that enables Ethereum validator clients to operate as part of a DV. The Obol Techne Credential program is set to launch on December 6, allowing participants to run DVs on the Goerli/Holesky testnet and accumulate experience to obtain Obol Techne Credentials. Obol will also introduce developer-focused products Obol Splits and Obol SDK. Foresight News previously reported on November 10 that Obol Labs plans to officially launch the Obol mainnet Beta version on December 1, 2023. During the public testing period, the DV Launchpad (with a maximum of one validator per DV cluster), Obol SDK (allowing developers to programmatically create and activate Obol DV clusters), and Obol Splits (a series of smart contracts enabling Obol DV users to manage and automatically distribute rewards, principal, and fees among node operators within Obol DV clusters) will be available.

