Band Protocol To Integrate With XRP Ledger Ecosystem As Primary Oracle Provider

According to Foresight News, decentralized oracle project Band Protocol has announced its plans to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem. Band Protocol will become the primary oracle provider for the XRPL mainnet and its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. This integration will enable Band Protocol to provide reliable and secure data feeds to the XRPL ecosystem, enhancing its capabilities and supporting the development of various decentralized applications (dApps) on the platform. The collaboration aims to strengthen the XRPL ecosystem by offering a robust oracle solution for developers and users alike.

