Yearn Finance Developer Announces Contract Unaffected by Chainlink Redundancy

According to Foresight News, Yearn Finance senior developer @storming0x announced on Twitter that Yearn contracts are not affected by Chainlink redundancy, which reduces the potential attack vectors. As a precaution, the Yearn development team has decided to redeploy a new version. Foresight News noted that yesterday, Twitter user @daniellvf revealed that the Curve oracle has a risk of manipulation, and Yearn is suspected of having similar risks.

