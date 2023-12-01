copy link
create picture
more
Yearn Finance Developer Announces Contract Unaffected by Chainlink Redundancy
Binance News
2023-12-01 07:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Yearn Finance senior developer @storming0x announced on Twitter that Yearn contracts are not affected by Chainlink redundancy, which reduces the potential attack vectors. As a precaution, the Yearn development team has decided to redeploy a new version. Foresight News noted that yesterday, Twitter user @daniellvf revealed that the Curve oracle has a risk of manipulation, and Yearn is suspected of having similar risks.
View full text