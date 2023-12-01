Doge-1 Moon Mission Receives FCC Approval, Set for January Launch

According to Foresight News, the Doge-1 moon mission, funded by DOGE, has received approval from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) a few days ago. The DOGE-1 moon mission is set to launch on January 12th next year. The DOGE-1 satellite is developed by space technology company Geometric Energy Corporation and will be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission was first announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2021.

View full text