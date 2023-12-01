copy link
create picture
more
Doge-1 Moon Mission Receives FCC Approval, Set for January Launch
Binance News
2023-12-01 06:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Doge-1 moon mission, funded by DOGE, has received approval from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) a few days ago. The DOGE-1 moon mission is set to launch on January 12th next year. The DOGE-1 satellite is developed by space technology company Geometric Energy Corporation and will be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission was first announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2021.
View full text