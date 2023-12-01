Australian Self-Managed Super Funds Hold $6.58 Billion in Cryptocurrency, Up 400% Since 2019

According to Foresight News, statistics from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) reveal that as of the end of the third quarter in September, nearly 612,000 self-managed super funds (SMSFs) held a combined value of $6.58 billion in cryptocurrency, a 400% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Danny Talwar, tax director at cryptocurrency tax provider Koinly, stated that as of the end of the last quarter, cryptocurrency accounted for only 0.1% of the total net assets held by Australian SMSFs. Smaller SMSFs tend to allocate more cryptocurrency in their investment portfolios.

