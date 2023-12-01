Amber Group Transfers 821,734 DYDX Tokens to Two Wallets

According to Foresight News, Amber Group has transferred 821,734 DYDX tokens, worth approximately $2.56 million, to two wallets. Amber Group had previously received 2.76 million DYDX tokens from the dYdX Foundation wallet on September 2, 2021. The company currently holds 1.92 million DYDX tokens, valued at $5.98 million.

