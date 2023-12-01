copy link
create picture
more
Amber Group Transfers 821,734 DYDX Tokens to Two Wallets
Binance News
2023-12-01 05:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Amber Group has transferred 821,734 DYDX tokens, worth approximately $2.56 million, to two wallets. Amber Group had previously received 2.76 million DYDX tokens from the dYdX Foundation wallet on September 2, 2021. The company currently holds 1.92 million DYDX tokens, valued at $5.98 million.
View full text