Port3 Network Surpasses 1.4 Million Users, SoQuest Web3 Platform Sees Significant Growth

According to Foresight News, social data gateway project Port3 Network has announced that its user base has exceeded 1.4 million, with its SoQuest Web3 task platform experiencing significant growth in the past two months. Port3 Network stated that SoQuest currently supports 19 Layer 1 (L1) networks, including all major EVM chains, and has over 3,500 project partners. SoQuest offers innovative Quest as a Service (QaaS) and Blockchain Quest Language (BQL) solutions, allowing project teams to embed task activities on their websites in the form of plugins and directly convert them to on-chain through BQL. Previously, Port3 Network had deployed its PORT3 token on Ethereum, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

View full text