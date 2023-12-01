Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Federal Reserve Expected to Cut Interest Rates Six Times in 2024 Due to Slowing US Economy

Binance News
2023-12-01 04:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut interest rates six times in 2024, as reported by ING Economics. These interest rate cuts are in response to a slowing US economy, with cuts expected to begin in the second quarter and continue into 2025. ING Economics predicts that moderating inflation, a cooling jobs market, and a deteriorating outlook for consumer spending will necessitate more interest rate cuts than the market currently anticipates. James Knightley, ING Economics' chief international economist, expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the second quarter of next year, delivering up to six 25 basis point rate cuts totaling 150 basis points. He also anticipates the interest rate cuts to extend into 2025 with at least four 25 basis point interest rate cuts. The futures market, on the other hand, suggests the Fed will cut rates by 125 basis points next year. Knightley's projected rate cuts would bring the effective Federal Funds rate to about 3.83% at the end of 2024 and to 2.83% at the end of 2025, compared to today's Fed Funds rate of 5.33%. Although the job market remains solid, with weekly jobless claims in the low 200,000 range, it has noticeably cooled. Consumer spending, while still strong, faces a more challenging path in 2024 as real household disposable incomes show signs of weakness, credit card delinquencies rise, and student loan payments add further strain. The Fed's gradual interest rate cuts are encouraging, as they suggest the economy will remain resilient and the Fed won't be forced to cut interest rates to 0% immediately, which typically occurs when the economy significantly decelerates and enters a recession.
View full text