Terraform Labs Deploys $2.65 Million Liquidity to White Whale Protocol

According to Foresight News, Terra has announced that Terraform Labs (TFL) continues to support projects within the Terra ecosystem by deploying $2.65 million in liquidity to the cross-chain liquidity protocol White Whale. The deployment includes $1.5 million each to LUNA/axlUSDC and wBTC/LUNA, and $150,000 to UNA/WHALE liquidity. Over the past 16 days, TFL's total capital deployment on the Terra ecosystem currently stands at $17.65 million.

