Terraform Labs Deploys $2.65 Million Liquidity to White Whale Protocol
Binance News
2023-12-01 04:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Terra has announced that Terraform Labs (TFL) continues to support projects within the Terra ecosystem by deploying $2.65 million in liquidity to the cross-chain liquidity protocol White Whale. The deployment includes $1.5 million each to LUNA/axlUSDC and wBTC/LUNA, and $150,000 to UNA/WHALE liquidity. Over the past 16 days, TFL's total capital deployment on the Terra ecosystem currently stands at $17.65 million.
