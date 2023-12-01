copy link
Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV.Network Approves Community Proposals
2023-12-01 04:08
According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking infrastructure ssv.network has approved community proposals for a 'permissionless mainnet upgrade' and 'verified operator committee (VOC) expansion.' The 'permissionless mainnet upgrade' proposal aims to transition the SSV mainnet to a permissionless network by eliminating the current restrictions on validators and operators joining only the mainnet launch partners. The 'verified operator committee expansion' proposal aims to increase the budget and extend the time frame for establishing the VOC, by setting up methods for VOC members to admit new members and dismiss existing ones, as well as developing internal rules.
