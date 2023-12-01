Ethereum Core Developers Discuss Cancun/Deneb Upgrade and Validator Exit Issues

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 123rd Ethereum Core Developer Consensus (ACDC) conference call. The Cancun/Deneb upgrade was activated on Devnet #12 on November 30, and the Teku, Lodestar, and Lighthouse client software, as well as all Execution Layer (EL) client software, are currently being tested on Devnet #12. In addition, developers discovered validator exit issues on Devnet #11, and the Nimbus client team is working to resolve the problem. Devnet #11 will continue to operate normally until the issue is resolved. Considering that the CL client Prysm has not yet joined Devnet #12, developers agreed to postpone the planned Goerli shadow fork until the Prysm client software is ready for testing. Tim Beiko suggested launching the Goerli shadow fork sometime before the end of this year. Furthermore, developers discussed clarifying the specifications for 'BlockByRoot' and 'BlobSidecarsByRoot' requests to explicitly mention whether CL nodes should respond to these requests in a specific order.

