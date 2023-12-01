Galxe Launches Mobile App for Android and TestFlight

According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has announced the launch of its mobile app, available for download on Android and TestFlight. The Galxe mobile app allows users to explore new Web3 projects, manage their Galxe ID Profile, participate and contribute, as well as claim rewards. In addition, the Galxe app supports WalletConnect and all EVM chains, and also enables social login using X and Discord accounts.

