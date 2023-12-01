copy link
Mysten Labs Opens Quest 3 Rewards Claim for 500 Million SUI Tokens
2023-12-01 03:25
According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has opened the Quest 3 rewards claim, with 500 million SUI tokens set to be distributed among 164,000 participants. The rewards portal will remain open until December 31st.
