Riot Games Denies AI Use in League of Legends Video Announcement

According to Decrypt, Riot Games has responded to criticism over the alleged use of AI in a League of Legends video announcement, stating that the voice-over issues were not due to AI but rather a lack of proper direction given to the human voice actor. Riot Games pointed to a post on the League of Legends Wild Rift Twitter account that provided an update on the situation. The drama began on November 23, when the League of Legends Wild Rift account posted an announcement video focused on the game character Sivir, which the voiceover pronounced as 'severe.' Gamers have pushed back on the idea of using generative AI in games, while game developers have started to embrace the emerging technology. Studios using AI in games include Ubisoft, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, Roblox, and NCSoft. Earlier this year, Activision announced it would leverage AI to monitor chat in Call of Duty games to combat toxic behavior.

