Decentralized Lending Protocol Goldfinch Approved for Deployment on Base

According to Foresight News, the decentralized lending protocol Goldfinch has received community approval to deploy its smart contracts on the Base platform. The plan is to establish a new Goldfinch Governance multisig on Base and develop a Goldfinch factory, enabling businesses to launch on the platform. This development comes after a community vote in favor of the proposal, which aims to expand Goldfinch's reach and capabilities. The deployment of Goldfinch's smart contracts on Base will allow for increased accessibility and ease of use for businesses looking to utilize the decentralized lending protocol. The establishment of a new Goldfinch Governance multisig and the development of a Goldfinch factory on Base will further enhance the platform's offerings and attract more businesses to adopt the decentralized lending protocol. This move is expected to strengthen Goldfinch's position in the market and contribute to its growth.

