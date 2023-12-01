copy link
Okay Bears NFT Series T-Shirts Now Available in 1149 ZARA Stores Worldwide
2023-12-01 02:55
According to Foresight News, the NFT series Okay Bears has announced that its T-shirts are now being sold in 1149 ZARA stores across 74 countries and regions worldwide. Previously, on November 28, Okay Bears stated that it was strategically expanding into the licensed apparel sector, aiming to seamlessly integrate its brand message into mainstream culture.
