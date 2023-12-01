copy link
create picture
more
Across Announces 95% Cross-Chain Fee Rebate for Users Migrating to Optimism
Binance News
2023-12-01 02:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cross-chain bridge Across has announced that users migrating to Optimism will receive a 95% rebate on cross-chain fees. This comes after Across' treasury previously received a donation of 750,000 OP tokens. The rebate aims to encourage more users to transition to the Optimism network and take advantage of the reduced fees.
View full text