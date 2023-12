Across Announces 95% Cross-Chain Fee Rebate for Users Migrating to Optimism

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, cross-chain bridge Across has announced that users migrating to Optimism will receive a 95% rebate on cross-chain fees. This comes after Across' treasury previously received a donation of 750,000 OP tokens. The rebate aims to encourage more users to transition to the Optimism network and take advantage of the reduced fees.