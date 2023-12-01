copy link
create picture
more
Hut 8 Mining Completes Merger With US Bitcoin Corp, To Begin Trading On Nasdaq And TSX
Binance News
2023-12-01 02:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced the completion of its merger with US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC). The newly formed company, Hut 8 Corp., is expected to begin trading its common shares on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange on December 4th under the ticker symbol 'HUT'. Shareholders of Hut 8 will receive 0.2 common shares of New Hut for each share of Hut 8 they hold, while USBTC shareholders will receive 0.6716 common shares of New Hut for each share of USBTC they hold.
View full text