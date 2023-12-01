Hut 8 Mining Completes Merger With US Bitcoin Corp, To Begin Trading On Nasdaq And TSX

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced the completion of its merger with US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC). The newly formed company, Hut 8 Corp., is expected to begin trading its common shares on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange on December 4th under the ticker symbol 'HUT'. Shareholders of Hut 8 will receive 0.2 common shares of New Hut for each share of Hut 8 they hold, while USBTC shareholders will receive 0.6716 common shares of New Hut for each share of USBTC they hold.

