Yearn V3 Launches on Polygon with Tokenized Strategies and ERC-4626 Compatibility

According to Foresight News, yield aggregation protocol Yearn has announced the launch of Yearn V3 on Polygon. The new version introduces tokenized strategies, allowing for the creation of single-strategy vaults without the need for permission. Additionally, strategies and vaults are now fully compatible with ERC-4626. Before expanding to other chains, Yearn will add new vaults and strategies to its platform. The launch of Yearn V3 on Polygon marks a significant step in the protocol's development, offering users more flexibility and compatibility with the Ethereum-based token standard.

