Yearn V3 Launches on Polygon with Tokenized Strategies and ERC-4626 Compatibility
Binance News
2023-12-01 01:48
According to Foresight News, yield aggregation protocol Yearn has announced the launch of Yearn V3 on Polygon. The new version introduces tokenized strategies, allowing for the creation of single-strategy vaults without the need for permission. Additionally, strategies and vaults are now fully compatible with ERC-4626. Before expanding to other chains, Yearn will add new vaults and strategies to its platform. The launch of Yearn V3 on Polygon marks a significant step in the protocol's development, offering users more flexibility and compatibility with the Ethereum-based token standard.
