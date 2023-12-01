Celsius Network May Require New Creditor Vote for Bitcoin Mining Transformation

According to Foresight News, a US bankruptcy judge stated in a court hearing that cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network may need to seek a new creditor vote for its proposal to transform into a Bitcoin mining company. New York bankruptcy judge Martin Glenn, who oversees Celsius' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, said that this is not a transaction approved by creditor voting, and the amended agreement may face strong opposition from creditors. Foresight News previously reported that Celsius plans to transform into a new company solely focused on Bitcoin mining.

