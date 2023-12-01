BC Technology Expands OSL Platform Cooperation with Victory Securities to Hong Kong Retail Market

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-listed company BC Technology has announced the expansion of its cooperation with Victory Securities for its licensed virtual asset trading platform, OSL, to the Hong Kong retail market. BC Technology stated that Victory Securities is the first licensed corporation in Hong Kong approved by the Securities and Futures Commission to provide virtual asset trading and advisory services to retail investors. Previously, the cooperation between the two parties was limited to professional investors. Victory Securities will now support Hong Kong retail customers in trading Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) virtual assets through the OSL platform.

