GMX Announces First Batch of Funded Projects in GMX Grants Program
Binance News
2023-12-01 01:09
According to Foresight News, GMX has announced the first batch of projects to receive funding under its GMX Grants Program. A total of 12 projects have been granted support, including treasury service provider GMD Protocol, Telegram bot service Perpie supported by ERC4337 account abstraction, no-code tool Quest Terminal based on Quest protocol, GMX V2 data monitoring tool GMX V2 Telegram & Discord Analytics, decentralized finance protocol Rodeo Finance based on Arbitrum, on-chain perpetual yield optimization protocol Vaultka for Arbitrum, Web3 derivatives portfolio tracker Tradao, DeFi collateral protocol DeltaPrime for Arbitrum and Avalanche chains, GMX integration service Fluid, open-source SDK project GMX Python SDK for creating GMX V2 using Python, cross-chain AMM DEX Symbiosis, and DeFi lending platform Dolomite.
