GMX Announces First Batch of Funded Projects in GMX Grants Program

According to Foresight News, GMX has announced the first batch of projects to receive funding under its GMX Grants Program. A total of 12 projects have been granted support, including treasury service provider GMD Protocol, Telegram bot service Perpie supported by ERC4337 account abstraction, no-code tool Quest Terminal based on Quest protocol, GMX V2 data monitoring tool GMX V2 Telegram & Discord Analytics, decentralized finance protocol Rodeo Finance based on Arbitrum, on-chain perpetual yield optimization protocol Vaultka for Arbitrum, Web3 derivatives portfolio tracker Tradao, DeFi collateral protocol DeltaPrime for Arbitrum and Avalanche chains, GMX integration service Fluid, open-source SDK project GMX Python SDK for creating GMX V2 using Python, cross-chain AMM DEX Symbiosis, and DeFi lending platform Dolomite.

