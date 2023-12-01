Ethereum Foundation Updates Goerli Testnet Support, Encourages Migration

According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation has updated its support for the Goerli testnet, with plans to phase out support for the first multi-client testnet over the next few months. The Dencun network upgrade will be the last upgrade implemented on the network. The team will begin exiting Goerli validators three months after the activation of Goerli Dencun or one month after the activation of the mainnet Dencun. In addition, the team plans to use this opportunity to test delayed finality, inactive leaks, and large-scale slashing. Goerli is currently expected to be the first testnet to activate the Dencun upgrade. The Ethereum Foundation is urging developers who rely on the Goerli testnet to migrate in advance, encouraging application tool developers to move to the Sepolia testnet for testing decentralized applications, smart contracts, and other EVM features, while recommending that staking and infrastructure developers migrate to the Holesky testnet.

