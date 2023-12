Tiger Global Management Reduces BAYC Investment Value by 69% and OpenSea Stake by 94%

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Tiger Global Management has reportedly written down the value of its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) investment by 69% and its stake in the NFT marketplace OpenSea by 94%, citing sources familiar with the matter. This significant reduction in investment values highlights the potential risks and volatility associated with the rapidly evolving NFT market.