copy link
create picture
more
Tiger Global Management Reduces BAYC Investment Value by 69% and OpenSea Stake by 94%
Binance News
2023-12-01 00:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tiger Global Management has reportedly written down the value of its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) investment by 69% and its stake in the NFT marketplace OpenSea by 94%, citing sources familiar with the matter. This significant reduction in investment values highlights the potential risks and volatility associated with the rapidly evolving NFT market.
View full text