Layer 2 Network Blast Resolves UI Error and Compensates Affected User
Binance News
2023-12-01 00:45
According to Foresight News, Layer 2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, has resolved an issue where a user received 100,000 fewer DAI tokens than they should have in two transactions. The problem occurred when USDT was deposited into Blast Bridge and converted to DAI, due to a UI error in the slippage parameter configuration. Blast has addressed the issue and will compensate the affected user with the lost amount plus an additional 10% bonus, totaling 110,000 USDT.
