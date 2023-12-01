Layer 2 Network Blast Resolves UI Error and Compensates Affected User

According to Foresight News, Layer 2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, has resolved an issue where a user received 100,000 fewer DAI tokens than they should have in two transactions. The problem occurred when USDT was deposited into Blast Bridge and converted to DAI, due to a UI error in the slippage parameter configuration. Blast has addressed the issue and will compensate the affected user with the lost amount plus an additional 10% bonus, totaling 110,000 USDT.

