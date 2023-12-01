Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Initiates Public Comment Period on Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications from Franklin Templeton and Hashdex

Binance News
2023-12-01 00:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started a public comment period on spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications from Wall Street investment-management firm Franklin Templeton and Brazil-based cryptocurrency-focused investment firm Hashdex. The agency announced this in a filing on November 28. The SEC has 240 days to approve or deny an ETF filing and must provide updates on its decision at certain intervals. The public comment period's early start may indicate that the SEC is accelerating its timeline for an anticipated spotcoin ETF approval. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart commented on the SEC's move to open a comment period on Hashdex, stating that it all but confirms the likelihood of lining up every applicant for potential approval by the January 10, 2024 deadline. Franklin Templeton, which has approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management, first filed for a spot bitcoin ETF in October. Its filing was previously delayed on November 15. On November 29, Franklin Templeton amended its prospectus, stating that it had responded to the SEC's questions and concerns about its application. Despite asset managers attempting to launch a spot bitcoin ETF for years, the SEC has denied or delayed those funds due to concerns about market manipulation and investor protection. However, after the SEC lost a watershed lawsuit to Grayscale Investments in August, it began working more closely with about a dozen firms to potentially bring the funds to market. Many hopeful firms, including ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, believe the SEC will approve multiple applications simultaneously to avoid giving any single firm a first-mover advantage.
View full text