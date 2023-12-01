SEC Discusses Potential ETF Conversion with Grayscale

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) met with Grayscale on Thursday to discuss the potential conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. Grayscale recently hired John Hoffman, a long-time Invesco ETF executive, to serve as its Head of Distribution and Strategic Partnerships. The SEC also met with representatives from BlackRock and Nasdaq on Wednesday. BlackRock had applied for a Bitcoin ETF in June, followed by several other asset management companies.

