OpenAI Extends Deadline for Employee Stock Sale Decision

According to Foresight News, OpenAI is giving its existing employees an additional month to decide whether to participate in the company's stock sale plan. In October, insiders reported that OpenAI had been in negotiations to sell shares, which would value the company at $86 billion. Earlier this month, some investors withdrew from the acquisition offer after Sam Altman was fired. However, after Sam Altman resumed his role as CEO, there was enough demand from investors to cover the portion that had exited the deal. In light of recent events, OpenAI is giving employees an extra month (until January 5th) to choose whether to join the stock sale plan.

