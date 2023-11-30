Fidelity Seeks SEC Approval for Spot Ethereum ETF as BlackRock Registers iShares Ethereum Trust

According to Coincu, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received Fidelity's application for a spot Ethereum ETF. The filing, submitted by Cboe BZX Exchange, proposes the listing and trading of shares for the Fidelity spot Ethereum ETF, structured as a commodity-based trust holding Ether. This trust aims to mirror the performance of the Fidelity Ethereum Index, factoring in expenses and liabilities. BlackRock has also entered the Ethereum ETF market by registering a spot ETF for ETH in Delaware under the name "iShares Ethereum Trust." This move signals BlackRock's expansion beyond Bitcoin and reinforces its commitment to exploring opportunities in the Ethereum market. Fidelity Digital Assets Services is set to act as the regulated custodian for the ETH holdings within the proposed trust. The filing emphasizes the significant size of the CME Ether futures market, asserting its suitability for surveillance-sharing to meet SEC listing standards and prevent fraud and manipulation. The SEC currently has several Ethereum ETF applications under review, including submissions from major financial players such as ARK Invest, VanEck, Hashdex, Invesco, and Galaxy Digital Holdings. While the SEC has not yet approved a spot Bitcoin or Ether ETF in the US, reports suggest the agency may permit simultaneous listings of spot-based Bitcoin ETFs in January. Fidelity's filing seeks to strengthen the case for SEC approval of a spot Ether ETF, aligning with the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investment opportunities.

View full text