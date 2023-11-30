Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stocks Experience Best Monthly Gains of 2023 as Interest Rate Focus Shifts

Binance News
2023-11-30 21:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, stocks experienced a significant surge in November, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq all recording their best monthly gains of 2023. Investors' focus has shifted from when interest rates will peak to when they will begin to fall. The S&P 500 closed the month with an 8.9% increase, while the Nasdaq saw a 10.7% rise, marking their best monthly gains since July 2022. The Russell 2000 and the Dow also experienced substantial growth, with both indices rising about 8.8% in November. eToro US investment analyst Callie Cox stated that the past month was one of the best in the last decade, attributing the success to the Federal Reserve's flexible stance after their November 1 meeting. The Fed maintained steady interest rates at the beginning of the month, and investors interpreted this as a sign that rate hikes were finished. Recent economic data has supported this belief, with inflation readings showing price increases at their lowest levels in over two years and job data indicating a softening labor market. These factors have led investors to predict that interest rates will decrease in 2024, with markets now pricing in a 92% chance of a rate cut by the end of the June meeting. Interest-rate sensitive sectors, such as Real Estate and Technology, experienced gains of over 12% in November, while Financials and Consumer Discretionary rose more than 10%. Cox's research indicates that when the S&P 500's one-month rolling return surpasses 9.2%, stocks typically continue to rise, with an average gain of 14.9% in the following 12 months.
View full text