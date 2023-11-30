Stocks Experience Best Monthly Gains of 2023 as Interest Rate Focus Shifts

According to Yahoo News, stocks experienced a significant surge in November, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq all recording their best monthly gains of 2023. Investors' focus has shifted from when interest rates will peak to when they will begin to fall. The S&P 500 closed the month with an 8.9% increase, while the Nasdaq saw a 10.7% rise, marking their best monthly gains since July 2022. The Russell 2000 and the Dow also experienced substantial growth, with both indices rising about 8.8% in November. eToro US investment analyst Callie Cox stated that the past month was one of the best in the last decade, attributing the success to the Federal Reserve's flexible stance after their November 1 meeting. The Fed maintained steady interest rates at the beginning of the month, and investors interpreted this as a sign that rate hikes were finished. Recent economic data has supported this belief, with inflation readings showing price increases at their lowest levels in over two years and job data indicating a softening labor market. These factors have led investors to predict that interest rates will decrease in 2024, with markets now pricing in a 92% chance of a rate cut by the end of the June meeting. Interest-rate sensitive sectors, such as Real Estate and Technology, experienced gains of over 12% in November, while Financials and Consumer Discretionary rose more than 10%. Cox's research indicates that when the S&P 500's one-month rolling return surpasses 9.2%, stocks typically continue to rise, with an average gain of 14.9% in the following 12 months.

