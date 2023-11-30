Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sui Blockchain Surpasses $150 Million in Total Value Locked, Achieving Top 20 Ranking

Binance News
2023-11-30 20:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform developed by the technology team from Meta's Diem Blockchain project, has exceeded expectations since its mainnet launch six months ago. The platform has now surpassed $150 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), as reported by leading DeFi aggregator DefiLlama. This milestone places Sui within the top 20 blockchains in TVL and signifies a growing DeFi ecosystem supported by a strong developer community. Sui's TVL trajectory has increased by over 500% since September, and the network has also surpassed $100 million in bridged stablecoins. Additionally, Sui has exceeded Bitcoin in total historical on-chain transaction count, demonstrating its scalability and efficiency. The platform's ability to process a high volume of transactions while maintaining peak network performance has contributed to its DeFi growth, as Sui recently set a new record for the most transactions processed in a single day by any blockchain. The rapid growth of Sui is further supported by a network of independent DeFi projects that add value and utility for the community. For instance, Cetus, a leading DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol within the Sui ecosystem, recently surpassed $1 billion in total transaction volume. Sui's builders are also prioritizing global relationships and collaborations, as evidenced by a recent partnership with technology incubator Hub71. Based in Abu Dhabi, Hub71 supports over 260 startups and has committed to introducing UAE-based startups to the Sui ecosystem. Sui's rise in the industry positions it as a growing force in the Web3 space, with its object-centric model and unparalleled scalability offering potential for mass adoption.
View full text