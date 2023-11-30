Kingship Islands Launches on Roblox, Featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Avatars

According to Decrypt, Kingship Islands, an interactive world featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars, has launched on the popular gaming platform Roblox. The game sees players crash land on an island paradise and embark on a quest to unite the band members. During the first six weeks after launch, players can earn free in-game items and avatar emotes. Kingship has also created animated avatar accessories that utilize Roblox's facial animation technology. These items, as well as Kingship-themed emotes, are available for purchase via the in-game shop and through the Roblox Marketplace. Holders of the Kingship Key Card, an Ethereum NFT pass that unlocks special access to content and experiences built around the band, will also receive special Roblox badges and Floating Villa access. Kingship was developed as a metaverse band featuring characters based on three Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars, along with one Mutant Ape. Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs provides commercialization rights to NFT holders, allowing them to use the artwork to develop and sell derivative projects and products. Kingship has recruited Grammy-winning producers Hit-Boy and James Fauntleroy to develop music that will eventually be released by the fictional band, with Roblox players able to sample some of the tunes they're working on.

