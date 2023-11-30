Microsoft Aims to Bring Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation and Nintendo Platforms

According to Decrypt, Microsoft's Xbox Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart revealed the company's intention to bring its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to rival platforms, such as Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo. Stuart made the comments at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, highlighting a change in strategy for the gaming giant. Xbox Game Pass has been a significant success for Microsoft, with over 25 million paying subscribers. The service allows users to download or stream and play more than 100 games for a monthly fee, including Microsoft's big first-party releases like Halo and Starfield. It remains to be seen whether Sony or Nintendo would allow Microsoft to bring its Xbox service to their platforms, as it could potentially impact their console market share and native platform game sales. Stuart also expressed hopes to bring Xbox first-party experiences, such as games from Microsoft-owned studios, to rival platforms.

