Cardano Struggles Near $0.38 as Majority of Holders Face Unrealized Losses

Binance News
2023-11-30 16:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Cardano (ADA) has experienced over 25% in monthly gains, but more than half of all ADA holders are still facing unrealized losses as the cryptocurrency struggles near $0.38. Data from IntoTheBlock reveals that only 35.71% of ADA holders are in profit, a notably lower figure than other leading protocols. The platform's insights point to a critical resistance point at $0.38, where 7.19 billion ADA has been accumulated. Clearing this level could reduce resistance for the crypto asset and pave the way for increased holder profits. This development coincides with a shift in Cardano's momentum to bearish, coupled with low trading volumes. While total addresses with ADA have consistently surged to 4.4 million, active addresses have remained below 50,000 despite a minor spike. However, experts suggest minimal resistance ahead for Cardano. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has previously stated that ADA is currently situated within a vital demand range, spanning from $0.37 to $0.38. This critical zone, supported by data revealing 166,470 wallets accumulating a significant 4.88 billion ADA, has instilled confidence among traders.
