Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bank of Korea Announces Retail CBDC Pilot Program for 100,000 Citizens

Binance News
2023-11-30 15:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the Bank of Korea (BOK) has released details on its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot program, which will involve 100,000 selected Korean citizens participating in the trial during the fourth quarter of next year. Participants will be able to purchase goods using CBDC tokens issued by commercial banks, with the central bank stating that a digital currency could address issues with existing voucher systems, such as high transaction fees, complex and slow processes, limited post-transaction verifications, and concerns over fraudulent claims. The announcement came after Augustin Carstens, the general manager of the Bank of International Settlements, visited Seoul. Last month, South Korea's central bank outlined its wholesale CBDC pilot plan to support tokenized deposits in commercial banks and explore new forms of financial products. The distinction between wholesale and retail CBDCs is crucial, as financial institutions and interbank settlements primarily use wholesale CBDCs, while individuals and businesses use retail CBDCs for daily transactions. South Korea's central bank is currently discussing the selection of a city from three potential candidates — Jeju, Busan, and Incheon — as a test bed for piloting the CBDC. The bank has been working on CBDC pilots since 2020 and completed two phases of pilot tests in 2021 and 2022 for its retail CBDC. It also ran simulations from July to November 2022, in collaboration with Korea Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute (KFTC) and 14 commercial banks, as well as technology partners such as Samsung Electronics, Ground X, ConsenSys, KPMG, Kakao Bank, and Kakao Pay.
View full text