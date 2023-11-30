Broadcom Introduces AI Features in New Networking Chip

According to Yahoo News, tech conglomerate Broadcom has incorporated artificial intelligence features into a new version of its flagship networking chips, aiming to enhance data center efficiency. The Trident 5-X12 chip is designed to alleviate network traffic congestion and improve the chip's ability to handle tasks such as network security. The AI portion of the chip can be activated after a customer builds an AI model based on their data center traffic, allowing data center operators to train a model to detect specific types of unwanted traffic, such as denial of service attacks or network traffic congestion. Once the model is constructed, it can be fed into the chip to help route the traffic. The new version of the Trident chip, built with 5 nanometer manufacturing technology, is currently shipping to qualified customers.

