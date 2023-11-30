Buy Crypto
Traders Maintain Bets on Fed Holding Interest Rates Steady Amid Lower Inflation

Binance News
2023-11-30 15:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, traders on Thursday continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged for three more meetings before initiating rate cuts, following a government report indicating a slight decrease in inflation. Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate showed a higher probability of the U.S. central bank making its first reduction to the benchmark target at the May meeting, lowering it to a range of 5%-5.25% from the current 5.25%-5.50%. The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) rose 3.0% last month compared to a year ago, as reported by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. This marked the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021, following a 3.4% rise in September. The Fed's inflation target is 2%. Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, commented, 'The Fed is on hold, and (this report) gives them more comfort in staying on hold. What they’re doing is working. The data is trending in the direction that the Fed wants to see.' Rate futures contracts currently predict a Fed policy rate of 4.18% by the end of 2024.
