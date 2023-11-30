Bored Ape Yacht Club Artist Seneca Launches New NFT Series 'Perils of Sēsē'

According to Foresight News, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) original artist and Asian female artist Seneca announced on social media that she has partnered with Transient Labs to launch a new NFT series called 'Perils of Sēsē' based on the ERC-7160 token standard. This token standard allows for multiple metadata options for each artwork, enabling dynamic displays and evolving stories when collectors interact with the pieces. The 'Perils of Sēsē' NFT series has a total issuance of 2,880 tokens, with each NFT priced at 0.22 ETH. The whitelist minting will begin at 2 a.m. Beijing time on December 1, and public minting will start at 4 a.m. on the same day.

