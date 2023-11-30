Layer1 Blockchain Sei Partners With Immunefi For Vulnerability Bounty Program

According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain Sei has announced a partnership with Immunefi to launch the Sei Vulnerability Bounty Program. The initiative aims to incentivize white-hat hackers to report issues, helping maintain the platform's security and stability while rewarding responsible disclosure. The vulnerability program focuses on identifying flaws in specific theoretical cases to prevent problems from arising. Bounty amounts range from $1,000 to a maximum of $2 million.

View full text