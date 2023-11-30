MITH Raises $3.5 Million in Seed Funding Led by Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks

According to Foresight News, MITH, a fan engagement platform based on the Polygon blockchain, has announced the completion of a $3.5 million seed funding round. The round was led by Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, with participation from Warner Music Group, CMT Digital, Winklevoss Capital, Synergis Capital, Near Foundation, 4RC, and Alpha Praetorian Capital. MITH was incubated by Range Media Partners and aims to help creators and brands interact with their fan communities and generate revenue. The company has already launched its first product, Private Garden, on the Polygon blockchain. Private Garden allows creators and brands to offer community forums, photos, videos, text, and live streaming content, as well as digital commerce services to their fans. The team also plans to collaborate with other blockchains in the future.

