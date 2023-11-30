Pyth Network Announces Launch of Price Feed Data on NEAR Protocol

According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has announced the launch of its price feed data on the NEAR Protocol. Developers on the NEAR Protocol can now access over 350 digital asset price sources from Pyth without the need for permission, as well as prices for forex pairs, commodities, stocks, and ETFs. This development allows for greater accessibility and integration of Pyth's extensive price data, benefiting both the NEAR Protocol and its users. The availability of accurate and up-to-date price information is crucial for various applications within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, including decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, trading, and investment strategies.

