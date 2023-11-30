RARI Foundation Unveils Test Network for NFT Infrastructure Solution RARI Chain

According to CoinDesk, the RARI Foundation, which focuses on NFT infrastructure, has announced the creation of a new layer-2 chain called RARI Chain using Arbitrum Orbit technology. The foundation has also unveiled the test network for the project, which aims to guarantee creator royalties and further develop NFT infrastructure. The RARI Chain is designed with creators and collectors in mind, providing a royalty-enforcing, high-speed, low-cost, and developer-friendly network. By embedding royalties seamlessly at the node level, the RARI Chain empowers creators with the freedom to create and promotes cross-market interoperability. In other news, the Provenance Blockchain Foundation, which focuses on the regulated financial services industry, has announced the integration of Leap Wallet with the Provenance Blockchain. According to the team, this integration enables Leap as an option for managing and staking HASH, transferring assets, viewing, and voting on proposals. Leap Wallet is an all-in-one wallet supporting over 50 Cosmos chains.

